COVID-19: Mangistau region moves to ‘yellow’ zone

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 February 2022, 16:12
AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Today Mangistau region has moved to the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department Gaziz Naduyev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since the start of this year, the region documented 3,903 COVID-19 cases, including 46 fresh infections in the past day. Of 46, 31 COVID-19 cases were reported in the city of Aktau. Of the newly reported cases, 20 patients had no symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

Mr Naduyev added that 210,606 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. 186,405 people in the region were fully immunized against COVID-19.

Vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine began in Mangistau region on 22 November 2021. The first batch of the Pfizer vaccine containing 35,100 doses was delivered to the region on 18 November 2022.

To date, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered to 8,910 people, including 4,943 teenagers, 2,728 nursing mothers and 1,239 pregnant women. 4,100 residents of the region were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, including 2,492 teenagers, 1,126 nursing mothers and 482 pregnant women.

Gaziz Naduyev urged residents of Mangistau region to observe the coronavirus curbs and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.


