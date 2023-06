COVID-19-like pneumonia: death toll exceeds 4,100

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 563 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were registered in Kazakhstan as of August 16. 19 people died, while 221 recovered, Kazinform reports.

Since March 13 last year Kazakhstan confirmed 66,381 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 57,171 recoveries. The death toll rose to 4,111.