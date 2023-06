COVID-19-like pneumonia claims 18 more lives

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 421 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan as of August 17. 153 patients recovered, while 18 died, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since last March 13 Kazakhstan recorded 66,802 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 57,324 recoveries. The COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths climbed to 4,129.