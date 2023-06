COVID-19-like pneumonia: 92 new cases, 1 victim

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 92 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, one death and 175 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reads.



Since last March 13 Kazakhstan registered 82,360 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 73,433 recoveries. The death toll rose to 5,130.