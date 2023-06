COVID-19-like pneumonia: 376 new cases, 17 victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 6, Kazakhstan registered 376 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 177 recoveries. It claimed 17 more lives, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since last March Kazakhstan confirmed 63,366 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 55,588 recoveries. The death toll grew by 3,887.