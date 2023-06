COVID-19-like pneumonia: 339 new cases, 45 victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 18 Kazakhstan confirmed 339 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 131 recoveries. It claimed 45 more lives, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since March 13 Kazakhstan recorded 67,141 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 57,455 recoveries. The death toll climbed to 4,174.