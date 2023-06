COVID-19-like pneumonia: 271 new cases, 22 deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 27 Kazakhstan recorded 271 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 22 deaths and 113 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since March 13 Kazakhstan confirmed 69,630 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 4,386 deaths and 58,406 recoveries.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 993 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 779,927.