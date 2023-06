COVID-19-like pneumonia: 236 new cases, 8 victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 236 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours. 187 people recovered, while 8 died, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since March 13 there were reported 73,599 cases, 4,714 deaths and 60,358 recoveries.