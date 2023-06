COVID-19-like pneumonia: 216 new cases, 15 fatalities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 216 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were recorded in Kazakhstan as of September 16, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

15 people died from COVID-19-like pneumonia, while 176 recovered.

Since March 13 last year there were registered 73,815 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 4,729 deaths, 60,534 recoveries.