COVID-19-like pneumonia: 148 new cases, 2 victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of October 26 Kazakhstan recorded 148 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 2 victims, and 202 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since last March 13 Kazakhstan confirmed 79,116 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,022 deaths and 68,200 recoveries.