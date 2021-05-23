COVID-19: Less regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today less regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of May 23, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are still in the ‘red’ zone.

Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan, remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,167 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 373,182 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 335,938 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.