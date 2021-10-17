Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Kostanay region moves to ‘red zone’

    17 October 2021, 11:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    As of October 17, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

    Shymkent city, Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,805 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 916,504 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 858,661 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.


