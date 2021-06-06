Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Kostanay region goes ‘green’

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 June 2021, 09:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kostanay region moved to the COVID-19 ‘green zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

The capital city of Kazakhstan and Karaganda region remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, June 6.

The city of Almaty as well as Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,191 new COVID-19 cases.


