COVID-19 kills one more Iranian over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,390 with one more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

463 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 83 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,062,851 patients out of a total of 7,238,589 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

184 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,646,415 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,998,326 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,749,482 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.





Photo: en.irna.ir