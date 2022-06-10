COVID-19 kills no Iranian over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran remained 141,343 with no more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

153 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 33 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,058,349 patients out of a total of 7,233,472 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 397 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,572,199 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,898,589 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,604,697 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



