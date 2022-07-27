Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills almost 800 in Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022
27 July 2022 18:01

COVID-19 kills almost 800 in Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the first half of 2022 the coronavirus infection killed 785 people across Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare confirmed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In the past six months COVID-19 has claimed lives of 785 people in Kazakhstan. The majority of COVID-19 related deaths - 311 and 411 - were reported in January and February 2022, respectively. 54 patients died in March, while isolated COVID-19 deaths were registered in April, May, June and July,» said Vice Minister of Healthcare Vyacheslav Dudnik addressing a press conference in the Central Communications Service.

When asked why the ministry stopped publishing the update on COVID-19 mortality rates, another Vice Minister of Healthcare and chief public health officer Aizhan Yessmaganbetova said that during the Omicron period, which turned out to be less deadly than previous variants, it made no sense.

Earlier at the press conference Yessmaganbetova said that currently COVID-19 hospital admission rate remains low in Kazakhstan.


Related news
Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28
Japan’s daily COVID cases hit new record, above 209,000
Next batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine to be delivered by Sept
Read also
Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28
IMF cuts 2022 global growth forecast to 3.2 pct, warns of downside risks
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 37
N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 20: state media
Russia records over 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Apr 22
Farmers fear losing half of wheat crop in Akmola and Kostanay rgns
Next batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine to be delivered by Sept
Kazakhstan's COVID-19 vaccine stockpile estimated at around 1.5mln
Popular
1 9,328,091 fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan reports 2,684 new coronavirus cases, 1,314 recoveries in 24h
3 Scorching heat to subside in southern Kazakhstan
4 Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan
5 Rybakina visits UEFA headquarters

News

Archive