27 July 2022 18:01

COVID-19 kills almost 800 in Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the first half of 2022 the coronavirus infection killed 785 people across Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare confirmed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In the past six months COVID-19 has claimed lives of 785 people in Kazakhstan. The majority of COVID-19 related deaths - 311 and 411 - were reported in January and February 2022, respectively. 54 patients died in March, while isolated COVID-19 deaths were registered in April, May, June and July,» said Vice Minister of Healthcare Vyacheslav Dudnik addressing a press conference in the Central Communications Service.

When asked why the ministry stopped publishing the update on COVID-19 mortality rates, another Vice Minister of Healthcare and chief public health officer Aizhan Yessmaganbetova said that during the Omicron period, which turned out to be less deadly than previous variants, it made no sense.

Earlier at the press conference Yessmaganbetova said that currently COVID-19 hospital admission rate remains low in Kazakhstan.