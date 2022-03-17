COVID-19 kills 98 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 139,387 with 98 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Some 98 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 139,387, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

2,580 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 512 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,805,081 patients out of a total of 7,135,719 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,234 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,710,622 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,452,606 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 25,562,931 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.