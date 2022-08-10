Go to the main site
    • COVID-19 kills 90 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    10 August 2022 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 142,654 with 90 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    90 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 142,654, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

    5,635 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1078 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,130,735 patients out of a total of 7,451,779 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    1,471 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 64,825,066 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,197,783 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 30,316,842 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


