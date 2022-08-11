Go to the main site
    • COVID-19 kills 84 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    11 August 2022 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 142,738 with 84 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

    84 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 142,738, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

    7,396 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,341 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,140,272 patients out of a total of 7,459,175 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    1,469 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 64,827,712 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,199,805 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 30,319,127 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


