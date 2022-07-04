COVID-19 kills 8 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,404 with eight more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Eight more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,404, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

1007 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 122 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,063,479 patients out of a total of 7,240,564 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

232 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,655,797 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,010,654 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,771,991 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.





Photo: en.irna.ir