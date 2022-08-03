Qazaq TV
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 2022 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 142,209 with 75 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

75 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 142,209, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

8,540 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,477 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,087,278 patients out of a total of 7,418,615 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,372 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,810,345 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,183,461 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,297,366 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


