COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 142,134 with 74 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

9,350 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,431 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,084,659 patients out of a total of 7,410,075 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,313 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,807,818 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,180,501 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,295,046 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.





Photo: en.irna.ir