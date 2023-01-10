Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 7 more Iranians over past 24 hours

10 January 2023, 22:20
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,717 with seven more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

109 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 47 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,524 patients out of a total of 7,562,169 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

167 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,163,625 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,571,528 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,531,002 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir


