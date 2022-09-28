Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 7 more Iranians over past 24 hours
28 September 2022, 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,416 with 7 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

262 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 78 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,325,059 patients out of a total of 7,547,968 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

161 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,081,685 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,480,657 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,207,915 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: IRNA

