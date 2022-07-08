COVID-19 kills 7 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,427 with seven more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Seven more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,427, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

2013 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 228 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,064,242 patients out of a total of 7,246,707 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

316 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,670,470 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,027,024 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,838,034 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.