COVID-19 kills 68 more Iranians over past 24 hours
12 August 2022 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 142,806 with 68 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

6,404 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,238 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

6,404 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,238 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,150,869 patients out of a total of 7,465,579 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,484 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,828,724 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,200,811 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,320,837 people have also received the third and fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: en.irna.ir

