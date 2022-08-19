19 August 2022 22:20

COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,288 with 66 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

66 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,288, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

3,690 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 786 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,218,708 patients out of a total of 7,501,534 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,386 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,896,117 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,278,443 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,334,655 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir