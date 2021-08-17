COVID-19 kills 625 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 625 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 99,108, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

50,228 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 5,163 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 3,786,488 patients out of a total of 4,517,243 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,424 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 15,766,564 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4,714,701 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



