25 August 2022 22:38

COVID-19 kills 62 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,612 with 62 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports, IRNA reports.

2,378 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 544 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,263,911 patients out of a total of 7,518,974 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,254 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,953,521 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,333,997 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,588,576 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir