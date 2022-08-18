COVID-19 kills 62 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,222 with 62 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

4,527 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 980 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,210,574 patients out of a total of 7,497,844 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,411 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,884,845 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,266,832 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,332,119 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.





Photo: en.irna.ir