COVID-19 kills 62 more Iranians over past 24 hours
1 August 2022 19:19

COVID-19 kills 62 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 142,060 with 62 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

9,699 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,672 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

9,699 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,672 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,082,240 patients out of a total of 7,400,725 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,271 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,801,291 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,173,476 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,289,027 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



