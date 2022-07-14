Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19 kills 6,3 mln people worldwide

    14 July 2022, 16:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 555,446,890 cases of the coronavirus infection were recoded worldwide since the start of the global pandemic, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    The virus has so far claimed lives of 6,353,692 people globally.

    The U.S. leads in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with 87,673,034. Ranked second is India with 43,669,850 COVID-19 cases. Brazil rounds out the top 3 with 32,940,507 COVID-19 cases.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the number of new COVID-19 cases had exceeded 1,000 for the first time in months in Kazakhstan as the country added 1,104 COVID-19 cases in the past day.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    2 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    3 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President