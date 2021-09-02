COVID-19 kills 595 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 108,988 with 595 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

30,279 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 4,544 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 4,269,508 patients out of a total of 5,055,512 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,831 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 19,149,847 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 9,293,143 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



