    COVID-19 kills 583 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    18 August 2021, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 99,691 with 583 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    Some 583 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 99,691, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    39,174 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 5,380 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 3,814,127 patients out of a total of 4,556,417 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 7,490 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 16,490,045 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 5,063,519 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

