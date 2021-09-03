COVID-19 kills 561 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 109,549 with 561 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Some 561 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 109,549, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

27,621 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 4,061 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 4,302,011 patients out of a total of 5,083,133 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,795 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 19,297,582 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 9,407,311 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



