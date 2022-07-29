Qazaq TV
COVID-19 kills 54 more Iranians over past 24 hours
29 July 2022 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,891 with 54 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

7,849 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,263 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,078,102 patients out of a total of 7,376,794 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,169 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,781,356 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,154,261 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,175,617 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.


Photo: en.irna.ir




