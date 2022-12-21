Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours

21 December 2022, 22:20
TEHRAN. KAZIFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,672 with five more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

48 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 25 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,808 patients out of a total of 7,560,629 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

75 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,148,889 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,560,007 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,395,027 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


