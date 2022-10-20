Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours
20 October 2022, 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,536 with 5 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

5 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,536, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

200 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 48 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,329,918 patients out of a total of 7,555,555 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

129 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,106,087 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,509,514 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,287,750 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: en.irna.ir

