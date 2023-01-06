COVID-19 kills 5 Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,704 with 5 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

77 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 41 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,561,701 patients out of a total of 7,336,366 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

The Health Ministry also announced that so far 54,810,846 tests for checking coronavirus (COVID-19) have been done in Iran.

