    COVID-19 kills 5 Iranians over past 24 hours

    6 January 2023, 22:22

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,704 with 5 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

    Five more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,704, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

    77 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 41 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,561,701 patients out of a total of 7,336,366 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    The Health Ministry also announced that so far 54,810,846 tests for checking coronavirus (COVID-19) have been done in Iran.

    Photo: en.irna.ir
