COVID-19 kills 49 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 142,564 with 49 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

2,343 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 695 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,121,087 patients out of a total of 7,446,144 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,499 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,823,982 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,195,064 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,312,477 people have also received the third and fourth shots as the booster jab.





Фото: en.irna.ir