COVID-19 kills 49 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,158 with 49 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

2,987 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 409 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,868,435 patients out of a total of 7,159,733 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,551 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,890,778 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,842,387 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,151,478 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



