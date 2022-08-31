COVID-19 kills 47 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,867 with 47 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

1,462 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 349 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,296,683 patients out of a total of 7,528,961 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,082 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,995,864 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,377,105 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,785,876 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.





