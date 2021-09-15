COVID-19 kills 452 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 115,619 with 452 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

19,731 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,016 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 4,654,558 patients out of a total of 5,360,387 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,054 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 26,139,133 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 13,075,601 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.