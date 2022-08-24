Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 45 more Iranians over past 24 hours
24 August 2022 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,550 with 45 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Some 45 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,550, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

2,667 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 591 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,256,895 patients out of a total of 7,516,596 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,287 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,945,983 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,325,711 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,540,573 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: en.irna.ir

