COVID-19 kills 448 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 114,759 with 448 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

22,541 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,163 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 4,597,215 patients out of a total of 5,318,327 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 7,206 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 24,144,750 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 12,492,598 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.



