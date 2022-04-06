COVID-19 kills 44 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,451 with 44 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

4,228 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 494 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,900,097 patients out of a total of 7,180,008 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,483 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,005,098 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,027,341 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,403,135 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



