    COVID-19 kills 44 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    24 December 2021, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 131,306 with 44 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

    Some 44 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 131,306, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

    1,967 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 321 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,022,150 patients out of a total of 6,181,784 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 2,796 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 59,418,571 Iranians have received the first dose and 50,985,397 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 5,188,836 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

