COVID-19 kills 44 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 44 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 131,211, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

2,103 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 344 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,016,324 patients out of a total of 6,177,885 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,821 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 59,313,976 Iranians have received the first dose and 50,744,197 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 4,593,787 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.