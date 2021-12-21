COVID-19 kills 43 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 131,167 with 43 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Some 43 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 131,167, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

2,413 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 376 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,012,695 patients out of a total of 6,175,782 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 2,835 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 59,269,038 Iranians have received the first dose and 50,651,228 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 4,361,551 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.