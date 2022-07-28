COVID-19 kills 42 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,837 with 42 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

9,456 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,344 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,076,857 patients out of a total of 7,368,945 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,138 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,779,631 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,152,375 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,151,145 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir

